Drone footage shows emergency landing site of bird-stricken Ural Airlines plane

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 08:26 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 08:27
© REUTERS/Stringer
Drone footage shows emergency landing site of a Russian passenger plane with more than 230 people on board after it had a bumpy touchdown in a cornfield outside Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

The panoramic shot captures the airport in the distance while emergency vehicles are already on the scene in the foreground.

More than 20 people suffered various injuries in the landing but no one was killed thanks to the heroics of the flight crew. The Airbus A-321 had to go down right after take-off after being struck by “numerous” birds.

