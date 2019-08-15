Drone footage shows emergency landing site of bird-stricken Ural Airlines plane

Drone footage shows emergency landing site of a Russian passenger plane with more than 230 people on board after it had a bumpy touchdown in a cornfield outside Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport.

The panoramic shot captures the airport in the distance while emergency vehicles are already on the scene in the foreground.

Кукурузное поле, вспаханная борозда и самолёт.



Панорамное видео с коптера. pic.twitter.com/pt7GYk5rpS — baza (@bazabazon) August 15, 2019

More than 20 people suffered various injuries in the landing but no one was killed thanks to the heroics of the flight crew. The Airbus A-321 had to go down right after take-off after being struck by “numerous” birds.

