‘Mademoiselle’: Putin kneels before ballet student and kisses her hand (VIDEO)

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 10:50
Flaunting good manners, Russian President Vladimir kneeled before a ballet student and kissed her hand.

On Tuesday, Putin met with a group of young ballet students at a dance academy in Sevastopol, Crimea. In the middle of posing for pictures and signing autographs, the president decided to roll out some high-class etiquette.

Putin addressed one of the future ballerinas as “Mademoiselle,” before kneeling and kissing her hand.

The Russian leader displayed similar manners in the past.

He is known for presenting flower bouquets to female heads of states and top officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Princess Beatrix, former queen of the Netherlands.

