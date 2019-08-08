 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 14:10
Close call: Passenger jet narrowly escapes disaster during takeoff at Moscow airport (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800. © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
A Boeing 737-800 flown by Russia’s S7 carrier almost ran out of runway during takeoff from a Moscow airport. The jet raised a cloud of dust and destroyed lighting units beside the strip but was still able to get into the air.

The incident, which could have ended in a tragedy for the more than 150 people on board, occurred early on Monday and was caught on CCTV cameras at Domodedovo airport, some 22 kms south-west of the capital.

The carrier confirmed the emergency situation, adding that it didn’t prevent the jet from completing its flight and safely landing at Simferopol airport in Russia’s Crimea.

A check of the plane revealed damage to the chassis, which resulted in a delay to its return flight. Flightradar24 says the aircraft in question is currently withdrawn from flying.

Five lighting units were destroyed during the botched takeoff, with broken glass scattered all around, but operations at Domodedovo airport were unhindered.

