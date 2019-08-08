 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead after explosion during test of missile engine unit in Russia – MoD
2 dead after explosion during test of missile engine unit in Russia – MoD

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 10:20 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 10:36
An explosion has rocked a Russian Navy firing range when a liquid-propulsion missile engine was undergoing trials there, the Ministry of Defence has said. At least two service members were killed in the blast.

A “liquid-fueled jet engine” exploded during trials in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region. As well as the two “specialists” who succumbed to their injuries, six more people were injured and were being treated in hospital, the MoD confirmed.

