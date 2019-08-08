2 dead after explosion during test of missile engine unit in Russia – MoD

An explosion has rocked a Russian Navy firing range when a liquid-propulsion missile engine was undergoing trials there, the Ministry of Defence has said. At least two service members were killed in the blast.

A “liquid-fueled jet engine” exploded during trials in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region. As well as the two “specialists” who succumbed to their injuries, six more people were injured and were being treated in hospital, the MoD confirmed. DETAILS TO FOLLOW