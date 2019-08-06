 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH jaw-dropping moment of ‘nuke-like’ explosion at Siberian ammo depot

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 11:42 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 12:09
Get short URL
WATCH jaw-dropping moment of ‘nuke-like’ explosion at Siberian ammo depot
A still from the video ©  Ruptly
Powerful explosions which devastated an ammunition depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region produced massive blast waves across the cloudy skies, with the moment of the biggest explosion caught on video by a local resident.

The footage, filmed not far from the town of Achinsk, shows two massive blasts. One of them produced a massive mushroom-like plume of black smoke, which rose up from behind a forest. The second one was accompanied by a burst of sparkles, which look like fireworks but are actually a high-caliber tank and artillery shells flying through the air and burning as they go.

©  Ruptly

The incident happened on Monday and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people from a nearby village as well as Archinsk itself, which is located some 20km (12 miles) north from the depot. Fortunately nobody was killed, but 12 people were taken to hospital.

A still from the video ©  Ruptly

Also on rt.com Locals & soldiers suffer burns and shrapnel wounds after artillery depot explodes in Siberia (VIDEO)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies