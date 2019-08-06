WATCH jaw-dropping moment of ‘nuke-like’ explosion at Siberian ammo depot

Powerful explosions which devastated an ammunition depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region produced massive blast waves across the cloudy skies, with the moment of the biggest explosion caught on video by a local resident.

The footage, filmed not far from the town of Achinsk, shows two massive blasts. One of them produced a massive mushroom-like plume of black smoke, which rose up from behind a forest. The second one was accompanied by a burst of sparkles, which look like fireworks but are actually a high-caliber tank and artillery shells flying through the air and burning as they go.

The incident happened on Monday and triggered the evacuation of thousands of people from a nearby village as well as Archinsk itself, which is located some 20km (12 miles) north from the depot. Fortunately nobody was killed, but 12 people were taken to hospital.

