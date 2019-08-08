 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 killed, dozens injured after tourist bus & car collide and fall off a cliff in Russia (VIDEOS)

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 00:28
A woman and two children have been killed in a horrific head-on collision between a tourist bus and an SUV on a mountain road near Russia’s Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

The tragedy on А-146 highway unfolded around 10:00pm local time, when a Hyundai charter bus, belonging to a sanatorium run by the Federal Tax Service, was hit head-on by Volkswagen Touareg. Both vehicles tumbled into a 30-meter-deep ravine, leaving all three passengers of the car – a woman and two minors – dead, the local interior ministry confirmed.

A massive emergency operation, involving 149 rescuers and 55 pieces of hardware, was organized to save the survivors. Out of 41 people traveling on the bus, at least 28, including at least 11 children, were rushed to the hospital. The rest received medical attention on the spot.

A criminal investigation into the tragedy is ongoing. So far, medical examination of the bus driver, who survived the crash, revealed he was sober at the time of the accident.

