WATCH Russia’s secretive ‘Okhotnik’ stealth drone during maiden flight

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:10 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 12:49
©  Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian military has released spectacular footage of its stealthy drone performing her maiden flight. Designed by Sukhoi, the secretive aircraft is said to be able to collect intelligence and to strike enemy targets.

Released on Tuesday, the video opens with ‘Okhotnik’ (Hunter in English) taxiing towards a runway at an undisclosed military airfield. Painted light-gray, the one-engine, 20-ton aircraft then takes off for the skies to perform a series of in-flight tests.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

Okhotnik’s maiden flight lasted 20 minutes, with the drone cruising at just 600 meters, the military said.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

Its design is based on the flying-wing aerodynamic model and incorporates the widespread use of composite materials and stealth technology.

