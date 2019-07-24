Russian guitarist repays stunning Metallica tribute with epic cover of ‘Enter Sandman’ (VIDEO)

Legendary Soviet-era guitarist and founding member of rock band ‘Kino’ Yuri Kasparyan, gave an epic nod to American metal gods Metallica, with a powerful, orchestral version of their hit song ‘Enter Sandman’ at their Moscow gig.

As part of Kasparyan’s ‘Symphonic Kino’ project, he has been performing live with an orchestra, in much the same way Metallica did after the release of their 1999 album, S&M.

At Metallica’s July 21 concert at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Kinophiles were left mouth agape when Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo performed the band’s huge hit ‘Blood Type,’ written by the legendary Viktor Tsoi. Kasparyan decided to repay the favor in style, to a more than welcoming reaction from the Moscow crowd.

