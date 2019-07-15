They bite! Russia test-fires Mosquito anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan (VIDEO)

Two Mosquito anti-ship cruise missiles eliminated an above-water target during tactical drills of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Sea of Japan, with the successful test caught on video.

The projectiles were simultaneously launched by a destroyer and a missile boat, hitting the target 60 kilometers away, in the estimated time.

Two MiG-31 interceptor fighters and an A-50 radar aircraft also took part in the exercises. After the A-50 tracked the launches down, the jets escorted the Mosquitos, while ready to fire air-to-air missiles at them if the command was given.

Moskit (Mosquito) is a Russian supersonic low-altitude cruise missile, designed to take on ships and other above-water vessels with a displacement of up to 20,000 tons.

It’s the only supersonic missile in the world, capable of reaching Mach 2.8 (around 3,400kph), while travelling at ultra-low altitudes.

The four-ton missile spreads its wings after launching, goes up, and then descends to 20 meters above-surface as it quickly approaches the target. The impact takes place at an altitude of just seven meters, with the Mosquito’s 400-kilogram warhead packing a serious punch.

Also on rt.com Russia’s advanced S-500 SAM ‘ready for series production’ – minister

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!