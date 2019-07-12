Hot wheels: Russian driver sends car FLYING & flips it twice at shopping mall parking lot (VIDEOS)

A bizarre road crash was caught on CCTV cameras in Siberia, where an unidentified driver managed to flip his car twice in the air before crashing it. Moreover, the driver managed to walk away from the freak accident.

A couple of gravity-defying videos, worthy of a Hollywood – or, rather Bollywood movie – emerged online and promptly went viral on Friday. The accident unfolded near a shopping mall in the city of Omsk a day before, when an unidentified driver hit an “obstacle,” local police said.

The said “obstacle” was apparently strong enough to send the LADA-brand car flying through a chain-link fence. The vehicle flipped twice in the air and landed on its side.

Moreover, the driver of the vehicle managed to leave the scene of the accident on his own. According to local law enforcement, no one sought help from any hospitals throughout the city after the crash, indicating that the driver apparently walked away from the freak ‘stunt’ in more-or-less good health.

