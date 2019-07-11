Largest-ever lesson of Zumba dance held for elderly in Moscow region (VIDEO)

A record-breaking Zumba continental dancing class was held in the city of Balashikha, Moscow region, on Thursday, attracting over 1,500 elderly people.

At least 1,627 people from 48 locations across the whole Moscow region participated in the event. According to the organizers the Zumba continental dance class became the largest one in history – among the elderly people at least.

Zumba is an eclectic Latin American dance, incorporating elements of salsa, bachata and other dances.

The event came about as a part of a state-sponsored program, dubbed ‘Longevity in the Moscow region’, aimed at elderly people. Apart from physical activities, such as dancing and sports, the program offers the elderly tourist trips, lessons in foreign languages and introduces them to the world of computers and other modern tech.

