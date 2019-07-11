 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Largest-ever lesson of Zumba dance held for elderly in Moscow region (VIDEO)

Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 17:18
©  msr.mosreg.ru
A record-breaking Zumba continental dancing class was held in the city of Balashikha, Moscow region, on Thursday, attracting over 1,500 elderly people.

At least 1,627 people from 48 locations across the whole Moscow region participated in the event. According to the organizers the Zumba continental dance class became the largest one in history – among the elderly people at least.

Zumba is an eclectic Latin American dance, incorporating elements of salsa, bachata and other dances.

The event came about as a part of a state-sponsored program, dubbed ‘Longevity in the Moscow region’, aimed at elderly people. Apart from physical activities, such as dancing and sports, the program offers the elderly tourist trips, lessons in foreign languages and introduces them to the world of computers and other modern tech.

