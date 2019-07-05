 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEO of Russian Army recon unit ambushing ‘enemy’ during drill

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:02
© Youtube / Russian Defense Ministry
A video shared by the Defense Ministry shows heavily-camouflaged Russian troops launching a surprise assault on the ‘enemy’ during an exercise in the woodlands.

The drill took place in the country’s west, where a reconnaissance unit practiced ambushing a column of enemy trucks on a forest road.

The masked soldiers in full tactical gear and woodlands camouflage detonated an explosive near the road to stop the vehicles, and attacked them with rapid fire.

© Youtube / Russian Defense Ministry

The troops also drilled recovering classified data from the enemy and capturing its ‘agents’.

