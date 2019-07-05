VIDEO of Russian Army recon unit ambushing ‘enemy’ during drill

A video shared by the Defense Ministry shows heavily-camouflaged Russian troops launching a surprise assault on the ‘enemy’ during an exercise in the woodlands.

The drill took place in the country’s west, where a reconnaissance unit practiced ambushing a column of enemy trucks on a forest road.

The masked soldiers in full tactical gear and woodlands camouflage detonated an explosive near the road to stop the vehicles, and attacked them with rapid fire.

The troops also drilled recovering classified data from the enemy and capturing its ‘agents’.

