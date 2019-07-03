 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Darwin Award wannabe? Man films himself shoving bear, gets bitten (VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 06:52
FILE PHOTO. ©Sputnik / Aleksey Danichev
It’s not clear how pestering a young bear that’s minding its own business in the woods could be considered a good idea, but one Russian man filmed himself doing just that. The result? A really confused animal and a hurt hand.

The little misadventure, which reportedly happened in Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East, was captured in a short video that surfaced online this week. Filmed by the bear-chaser himself, it shows a young brown bear barely bigger than a cub trying to walk away.

The cameraman walks after the beast and either kicks or shoves the animal. The bear is seen somewhat bewildered and takes a few seconds before growling and going after his attacker. Seconds later, the man picks up the phone and says in Russian: “It bit through my hand! It f**king attacked me!”

Duh! If a bitten hand is all he got for the stunt, he should consider himself lucky.

