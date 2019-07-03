Darwin Award wannabe? Man films himself shoving bear, gets bitten (VIDEO)

It’s not clear how pestering a young bear that’s minding its own business in the woods could be considered a good idea, but one Russian man filmed himself doing just that. The result? A really confused animal and a hurt hand.

The little misadventure, which reportedly happened in Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East, was captured in a short video that surfaced online this week. Filmed by the bear-chaser himself, it shows a young brown bear barely bigger than a cub trying to walk away.

The cameraman walks after the beast and either kicks or shoves the animal. The bear is seen somewhat bewildered and takes a few seconds before growling and going after his attacker. Seconds later, the man picks up the phone and says in Russian: “It bit through my hand! It f**king attacked me!”

Duh! If a bitten hand is all he got for the stunt, he should consider himself lucky.

