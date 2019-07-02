 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Army test-fires ‘brand-new’ air defense missile in Kazakhstani desert (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 07:35 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 08:06
Screenshots © Russia's Defense Ministry / YouTube
Moscow has successfully tested its new interceptor missile in a desert in Central Asia as the nation’s army prepares to receive next-generation S-500 Prometey air defense systems.

The test took place at Sary Shagan testing range in central Kazakhstan, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. The military did not specify what type of missile was used, saying only that its launcher is already in service.

The “new interceptor missile… had proven its characteristics and successfully completed its task by striking the target,” said Pavel Kuzmin, spokesperson for the air defense and anti-ballistic command.

Moscow has conducted several missile tests in recent months, with the last one taking place in early June.

The army remained tight-lipped about the details of the tests but mentioned earlier that Russia’s next-generation long-range air defense missile system S-500 Prometey (Prometheus) had completed most of its trials and went into production for the troops.

