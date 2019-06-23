Shots fired near Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s residence after knife attack on police (VIDEOS)

Two officers were injured in a confrontation with an armed man during a routine ID check in Grozny, near the residence of Chechnya’s head, Ramzan Kadyrov. The assailant was shot dead by law enforcement.

A sharp knife was what met a Grozny police officer when he stopped a Hyundai vehicle and asked the driver for his papers on Sunday.

It’s anyone’s guess how the encounter would’ve gone if the scuffle wasn’t witnessed by a National Guard serviceman on his way home after a shift.

He swiftly pulled out his gun and fired at the attacker, but the man still somehow managed to injure the trooper.

Multiple gunshots can be heard ringing out on footage recorded at the scene, with the assailant killed on site, according to the police.

The policeman and the National Guard trooper were hospitalized with injuries, but medics said their injuries were not life-threatening.

A hunting rifle was discovered in the car of the attacker, who was reportedly identified as a 23-year-old local resident.

Also on rt.com Female suicide bomber blows herself up in Russia’s Chechnya

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!