Russia to host UN World Travel Organization’s 23rd General Assembly for 1st time

Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturism) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) signed an agreement on Tuesday to hold the 23rd General Assembly of the UNWTO in St. Petersburg on September 9-13.

Russia received the right to host the world’s largest tourism event following a vote at the 22nd session of the UNWTO General Assembly, which was held in 2017. The country has been a member of the organization since 1975, and Russian is one of the four UNWTO official languages.

The hosting of the event will have a positive impact on the perception of Russia as a global tourist destination, according to the Rosturism press service. It said that tourism ministers from more than 150 countries will be able to see Russia with their own eyes and appreciate the country’s tourism potential.

