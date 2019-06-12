 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
100s attend unsanctioned rally in Moscow to support journalist after drug case against him dropped

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 14:40 Edited time: 12 Jun, 2019 15:11
Moscow, June 12, 2019 © Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Hundreds attended a rally in Moscow to support reporter Ivan Golunov on the day after drugs charges against him were dropped and his house arrest ended. The rally wasn’t sanctioned by officials, who had approved another date.

The drug-dealing charges against Golunov, an investigative journalist with Meduza, were dropped on Tuesday due to lack of evidence. The police officers suspected of framing the journalist have been suspended pending an internal investigation.

The highly controversial case spurred a broad public outcry, with supporters saying Golunov had been targeted for his reporting about corruption. Leading media outlets and public figures demanded a swift probe into suspected police corruption.

Golunov's supporters decided to go ahead with their march on Wednesday, despite his release. Moscow officials had sanctioned the event for June 16 and urged residents not to take part in Wednesday’s rally.

The organizers of the unsanctioned event warned that they failed to get approval from the city and that it was up to the people themselves to decide whether they wanted to march that day. Golunov said on Tuesday after his release that he wasn’t planning to attend the rally.

Russian police said that about 200 people were detained during the rally, though local activists said the figure was higher. Among the detained was opposition activist and Kremlin critic Aleksey Navalny, as well as many journalists and other activists. 

200 people have beed detained during the unauthorised rally © Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Aleksandr Brod, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, criticized police, saying that they “exceeded their authority” by detaining journalists at the rally. Outlets such as Vedomosti, Kommersant, Meduza, Novaya Gazeta, Dozhd, and the Echo of Moscow, among others, reported that their journalists were detained. Later in the day local media reported that many had been released from police stations.

Under Russian law, the time and location of protests involving more than one person requires approval by local authorities, and breaking this rule is considered a misdemeanor.

