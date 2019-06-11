 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian journalist Golunov released after drug case against him dropped

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 19:19 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 19:31
Ivan Golunov walks out of the Investigative Committee in Moscow. © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sysoev
Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov has been released from house arrest as the criminal case against him was dropped due to a lack of evidence. His arrest sparked widespread protests and allegations of police misconduct.

The journalist appeared at the Investigative Committee building in Moscow late on Tuesday to have his ankle monitor removed. A large crowd of supporters and reporters – as well as his dog – awaited him outside.

Golunov revealed that he has no plans to investigate his own case, stating that there would be “a conflict of interests” in doing so.

“I'll continue to pursue the work I've been doing. I'll make investigations, since I have to justify the trust of those who supported me. That [support] has been, indeed, fantastic,” the journalist told reporters.

As for now, he plans to “get himself together” and wants to spend some time with his family to relax after the whole traumatizing affair.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said the evidence gathered by a Moscow narcotics unit, which accused Golunov of being a drug dealer, was found to be invalid and all the charges against him were dropped. Police officers, who are suspected of framing the journalist, have been suspended while an internal investigation goes on.

Golunov was detained on Thursday, with police officers claiming they found drugs on him and at his apartment and accused him of drug dealing. The journalist denied all the allegations, claiming that the evidence was planted by the police and the whole case was a set-up in retaliation for his investigative journalism. The case triggered widespread outrage in Russia, with many fellow journalists and other public figures rallying in support of Golunov, and accusing law enforcement of misconduct.

