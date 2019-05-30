Tiger armored cars & Kamaz trucks hit the road in EPIC VIDEO from Russian military rally

Russia’s Defense Ministry has marked Army Motorist Day with a montage of the coolest stunts from military rallies, featuring the best drivers behind the wheel of Tiger armored cars, Kamaz trucks and UAZ Patriot SUVs.

The video shows the military vehicles tackling the wilderness at breakneck speeds, drifting and traversing water barriers and land-based obstacles, all to a catchy hard rock soundtrack.

It was uploaded to celebrate the army’s Motorist Day, which is marked each May 29. On this day, 109 years ago, the Russian military’s first ever motorized unit was formed in St Petersburg.

GAZ Tiger 4x4 armored infantry mobility vehicles were introduced to the Russian military in 2006. Since then, they’ve proven their worth during the anti-terrorist campaign in Syria and were sold to more than a dozen countries, including China and Uruguay.

Kamaz trucks have made a name for themselves by being the dominant force at the Dakar rallies for several decades now. And they don’t lower the bar when recruited to military service, as the reliable vehicles with great road performance are used to move cargo and as platforms for Pantsir-S1 and other missile and radar systems.

UAZ Patriot is one of the most popular homemade civilian mid-size SUVs on the civilian Russian market. But it also has an enhanced military variation, which differs from the rest not only by its khaki colors, but also by the ability to mount a machinegun on top.

