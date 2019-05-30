 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Tiger armored cars & Kamaz trucks hit the road in EPIC VIDEO from Russian military rally

Published time: 30 May, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 17:04
Get short URL
Tiger armored cars & Kamaz trucks hit the road in EPIC VIDEO from Russian military rally
GAZ Tiger armored infantry vehicle. © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Russia’s Defense Ministry has marked Army Motorist Day with a montage of the coolest stunts from military rallies, featuring the best drivers behind the wheel of Tiger armored cars, Kamaz trucks and UAZ Patriot SUVs.

The video shows the military vehicles tackling the wilderness at breakneck speeds, drifting and traversing water barriers and land-based obstacles, all to a catchy hard rock soundtrack.

It was uploaded to celebrate the army’s Motorist Day, which is marked each May 29. On this day, 109 years ago, the Russian military’s first ever motorized unit was formed in St Petersburg.

via GIPHY

GAZ Tiger 4x4 armored infantry mobility vehicles were introduced to the Russian military in 2006. Since then, they’ve proven their worth during the anti-terrorist campaign in Syria and were sold to more than a dozen countries, including China and Uruguay.

Tigr armored cars at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria. © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov

Kamaz trucks have made a name for themselves by being the dominant force at the Dakar rallies for several decades now. And they don’t lower the bar when recruited to military service, as the reliable vehicles with great road performance are used to move cargo and as platforms for Pantsir-S1 and other missile and radar systems.

A Kamaz truck used a platform for A Pantsir-S1 anti-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system. © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

UAZ Patriot is one of the most popular homemade civilian mid-size SUVs on the civilian Russian market. But it also has an enhanced military variation, which differs from the rest not only by its khaki colors, but also by the ability to mount a machinegun on top.

UAZ-Patriot vehicles at the rehearsal of the military parade in St. Petersburg. © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies