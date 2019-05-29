 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bug-resistant: Russian new ‘quantum phone’ promises ‘unmatched’ security

Published time: 29 May, 2019 15:05 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 15:19
© infotecs.ru
Russian scientists have taken secure communication to the next level after presenting Russia’s first phone with quantum protection of connection. The price per set bites but the innovative gadget promises perfect security.

The IP phone demonstrated at the presentation on Tuesday looked like an ordinary landline machine, but it employs quantum encryption protocols which make the phone impossible to bug.

The quantum encryption uses photons to generate a shared key between two collocutors. A potential eavesdropper would need to measure photons to hear the conversation. However, the nature of photons doesn’t allow somebody to measure them without changing their state, thus the collocutors will always know if a call is bugged. This provides an “unmatched level of confidentiality,” the developers said.

Russian security company “Infoteks” and the Moscow State University’s Centre for quantum research, creators of “the quantum phone”, say it connects within 20 kilometers. The price per set, which includes two phones and a server, is also high, around $460mn, but the developers hope to sell it to some big corporations and state organizations, and are already eyeing Russia’s largest bank Sberbank as one of the potential clients.

