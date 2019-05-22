Epic cruise! Russian bus with people traverses overflown river to ‘Titanic’ soundtrack (VIDEO)

People in Russia’s north aren’t afraid of adversity and they prefer to have fun when tackling difficult situations. Like playing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from ‘Titanic’ on a bus traversing a cold overflown river.

The stunt was captured in an epic video by a man, who was traveling from Syktyvkar, the main city of Russia’s northern Republic of Komi, to one of the nearby villages.

The Vychegda River overflows every year and the locals are already used to conquering the high water in a shuttle bus. There’s simply no other way for them to get to work and back during the flooding event.

But the coach became an all-Russian celebrity only this year after its driver started using tunes from movies about epic sea voyages along the way.

The passengers, who loved the man’s sense of humor, said that not only was Celine Dion’s hit from ‘Titanic’ played, but also the main theme from ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise by composer Hans Zimmer.

The company operating the bus said they take all the precautions to ensure that the journey of the bus doesn’t have a bitter end, like the one of the Titanic vessel back in 1912.

The passengers were never in danger as transportation was carried out under the strict supervision of the local Emergencies Services, while the bus had all the electric equipment and wiring in the upper part of its hull to avoid contact with water, they said.

