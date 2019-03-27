May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor’s inauguration

People standing up to the music from ‘Star Wars’ movies is pretty common for Comic Con, but witnessing it at a high-profile city council meeting in Russia is truly a sight to behold.

Everybody was asked to get on their feet as the newly-elected mayor of Belgorod, Yury Galdun, was making his way to the stage to take his oath on Tuesday.

The situation clearly called for a sacramental soundtrack and it arrived swiftly in the form of the iconic score from “Star Wars” by composer John Williams.

Thankfully, it wasn’t the Imperial March, like some local outlets initially reported, but the much more reassuring Main Title from the sci-fi saga.

The music ended as abruptly as it started, leaving Galdun confused over when to begin speaking.

However, it didn’t mean that the Belgorod authorities were great fans of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. One of the officials confessed that they only found out that the ceremony was accompanied by a tune from “an American film” after it went viral on social media.

The Belgorod administration eventually released a statement, saying that the ‘Ceremonial March’ by Russian composer David Tukhmanov was chosen for the inauguration but “Star Wars” was played due to a blunder by a soundman.

