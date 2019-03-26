Russian adventurer survives hurricane-force winds on a solo rowboat as he scrapes through Pacific
Konyukhov set off for his round-the-globe trip in December from Dunedin, New Zealand and managed to cross half of the Southern Pacific in just 100 days.
The traveler’s recent Instagram post suggests he is approaching Cape Horn, the southernmost point of South America, which is notorious known for its violent storms.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Приближаюсь к 110 градусу западной долготы. Это уже район так называемого подхода к мысу Горн или «Cape Horn approach». Если проводить аналогии с восхождением на Эверест, предыдущие 100 дней были акклиматизацией и подготовкой, а сейчас начинается штурм вершины. Впереди 3000 километров. Это и есть подход к мысу Горн. Именно здесь ты переживаешь максимальное духовное и физическое напряжение, на этом отрезке все решится. Когда проходишь рядом с островом Горн – это всего лишь точка на карте, скала, и вся работа уже позади. Сам путь к вершине – это и есть то, ради чего мы отправляемся в горы или в океан. Как сказал Святитель Кирилл Иерусалимский: «Ибо если ты находишься здесь телом, но не находишься духом; то cиe бесполезно». 100 суток — это был подготовительный этап, и мне кажется, я готов, хотя нельзя быть уверенным на 100 процентов, здесь все зависит от Господа Бога, позволит он мне пройти этот путь до конца? Прошу ваших молитв. I am nearing 110 degrees West. It is the region of what is known as the Cape Horn approach. To make an analogy with climbing Everest, the previous 100 days were the acclimatisation and preparation, and now we are storming the summit. Ahead lie the 3,000 kilometres approaching Cape Horn. It is there I will have to withstand the maximum mental and physical stress. Everything will be decided by this leg. When you go past the Island of Horn, it is just a point on the map – a cliff, and all of the work is behind you. The journey to the summit itself, that is the reason we set out into the mountains or the sea. As St Cyril of Jerusalem said: “If you are here in body and not in spirit, then it is all in vain”. The past 100 days were my preparation and I think I am ready, but you can never be 100 per cent sure. Everything here is up to God. Will he let me see out this journey to the end? I ask for your prayers. #rowing #akrosrowingboat #fedorkonyukhov #весельнаялодка #вокругсвета #мысгорн #южныйокеан #capehorn #southernocean #федорконюхов #вокругсветанавеслах #rowingboat
Gusty winds and huge waves have accompanied Konyukhov all the way since the beginning as he rows through the especially turbulent area known as the Roaring Forties. The approach to Cape Horn is, however, going to take the survival race up to the next level.
Just before that, the adventurer survived the most epic storm of his long career as gusts of wind exceeded 73mph (117kph) and reached the maximum possible “hurricane” level, according to the universally accepted Beaufort wind-force scale.
In a text message sent to the expedition headquarters, Konyukhov described the surrounding waves as “devastating,” adding that they were on the verge of “breaking down the boat.”
He is set to face four more storms this week, Konyukhov’s son and head of the expedition told Russian media.
The adventurer himself compared his ordeal to conquering Mount Everest and admitted that he would have to “withstand the maximum mental and physical stress.”Also on rt.com New world record? Russian explorer rows through half of southern Pacific in 100 days
Konyukhov is no stranger to climbing adventures, having conquered the highest peaks of all seven continents. He also made solo trips to both the North and South Poles, and sailed across the world three times. In 2016, he broke a world record by managing a non-stop balloon flight around the globe in just 11 days.
Konyukhov’s current round-the-world journey is expected to last until 2020.
