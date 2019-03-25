VIDEO emerges allegedly showing that a morgue in Russia was used to store baby food

Birth and death are unavoidable parts of life, but that’s no reason to store baby food at a morgue alongside dangerous chemicals, as allegedly happened in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.

The shocking footage from the improvised warehouse in the city of Yugorsk was uploaded online by local MP Anton Panin.

“At first, I thought that it was some kind of a sick joke, but after gathering more information it was all confirmed. You can’t make this stuff up,” Panin wrote on VK social media network.

The footage shows numerous boxes with baby food from popular Russian and international brands stacked along the grey walls of the funeral home. There were around three tons of products there, according to the MP’s estimations.

Panin said the morgue remained operational and that “formalin, phenol, thymol, mercuric chloride and other strong poisons used on corpses” are stored in the same building.

The politician was fully backed by commenters online, who expressed “horror” at the discovery and called for the medical authorities responsible to be prosecuted. Some mothers also said that from now on they’ll think twice before picking up free baby food from local infant-feeding centers.

The regional government commented on the situation, pointing out that the morgue had special storage facilities with a separate entrance, and that “expired baby food was temporarily kept there pending utilization.”

However, Panin said the practice of storing food at the morgue started more than half a year ago, and why it was not used yet, and how it was to be used, remain mysteries. Answers will likely be provided through two separate probes launched by the police and the prosecutor’s office in Yugorsk.

