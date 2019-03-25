‘Hard to find a black cat in a dark room, if it isn't there’ – Kremlin on Mueller report

Russia doesn’t interfere in the affairs of other countries and has no intention of doing so, the Kremlin said, dismissing accusations of meddling in US elections, contained in the Mueller report, as groundless.

“It’s hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it isn’t there,” the President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the release of a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

He added that the Kremlin has seen only the released summary of the report “which, incidentally, does not say anything new, except for the recognition of the absence of collusion.”

Wrapping up 22 months of the investigation, Mueller’s report found no proof that “the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

However, Mueller’s report does claim that the Russian government sought to influence the 2016 election, via the organization called the Internet Research Agency.

The report accuses the agency of conducting “disinformation and social media operations” to sow discord in US society and alleges that Russian hackers obtained the emails of Hillary Clinton’s associates and passed them to WikiLeaks.

