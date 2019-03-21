How (not) to steal a million: Would-be criminal loses gun trying to rob a store (VIDEO)

A attempted shop heist at gunpoint turned into a farce as the drunk robber couldn’t find his pistol, which he laid on the counter, a CCTV video released by police shows.

The man, barely standing on his feet, is seen putting the pistol on a counter joking with a store assistant and other customers. The video also shows him trying to hang a jacket on an imaginary hanger on a booth.

After a while the intoxicated robber apparently remembered the aim of his visit and started looking for his gun in the jacket pockets and around. After finding the weapon, he tried to threaten the shop assistant, demanding a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of vodka, but was disarmed by shop workers.

As the not so smooth criminal explained to police, the day before he found a gun in a plastic bag on the street and took it home, not knowing what to do with it. Next day, being severely intoxicated he came to the idea of robbing a grocery store.

Now the unlucky robber faces up to 15 years behind bars for illegal possession of a weapon and armed robbery.

