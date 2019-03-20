Two Russians convicted for killing a dog to try its meat

Bella the stray dog was a favorite with local residents in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg, until two people tortured and stabbed her to death. They said they wanted to try dog meat, believing it would cure tuberculosis.

Teenagers were shocked to discover Bella bleeding in the basement of an empty building. Despite a vet’s best efforts to save her life, the dog died from her wounds the next day. Locals undertook to find the people who tortured and killed their four-legged friend and bring them to the police.

According to law enforcers, the 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old pregnant girlfriend, who were intoxicated, lured the dog into an empty building, where the man tied up the animal and stabbed it multiple times, leaving it for dead.

Both animal abusers pleaded guilty, but couldn’t explain the motivation behind their crime. While the woman mumbled about wanting “to eat dog’s meat to cure tuberculosis,” her partner spoke of an “urge to kill someone.” According to the police report, they tortured the animal “to cause it extreme suffering.”

The court sentenced the man to three-and-a-half years in prison for animal cruelty, while his female accomplice was convicted to a one year community service.

The story caused understandable indignation among internet users, who blasted the cruelty. “I hope they get ripped by stray dogs when they get out prison!” one commenter wrote. “They deserve the worse sentence!” wrote another.

Some users admitted that street dogs are a problem in Russian cities, but said that killing them isn’t a solution.

Last year, Russia introduced new legislation banning the mistreatment of animals, including poisoning and killing stray dogs and cats. The bill also requires owners to take good care of their pets, and prohibits wild animals being kept in flats and residential homes. The initial animal welfare legislation was submitted to parliament in 2010 and has taken almost eight years to be finalized by lawmakers.

