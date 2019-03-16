Moscow calls new EU sanctions over Kerch Strait standoff ‘irresponsible’

New EU sanctions related to the November incident near Crimea may further pave the way for Kiev’s “policy of provocation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, promising to respond.

On Friday, the EU added eight more Russian officials to the sanctions list over the November Kerch Strait standoff, when Russia stopped two Ukrainian gunboats and one tugboat which illegally entered Russian waters near Crimea. The Council of the European Union accused Russia of violating international law and said it “used military force with no justification.”

Moscow said its actions were legitimate and that it had every right to protect the nation’s borders. The Ukrainian vessels with local intelligence officers on board were maneuvering dangerously and failed to obey the demands of the coast guard. The standoff took place in an area that was Russia’s territorial waters even before the reunification with Crimea, the statement said.

Kiev turned the entire incident upside down, the Foreign Ministry said, calling the EU’s stance an “irresponsible” decision “which would encourage Kiev to pursue its ‘policy of provocation’, jeopardizing the security of Russia, countries of the Black Sea region including the EU states.” Moscow promised not to leave this “unfriendly act” without a response.

The recent EU decision coincided with similar measures from the US and Canada. On Friday, Washington and Ottawa imposed restrictions on an array of Russian individuals and entities. Moscow struck back with accusations of “unhinged Russophobia.”

