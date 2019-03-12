Russian PM to look into plans for construction of Chinese water-bottling factory at Lake Baikal
Environmentalists and local residents expressed fears that exporting large volumes of water to China and its neighboring countries could drain or pollute the ultra-pure lake and irreparably damage its unique ecosystem.
“We shouldn’t create a situation that would jeopardize the ecological setting of Baikal,” Dmitry Medvedev told the media, adding that he has received a lot of messages on social media asking him to look into the issue.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Когда я смотрю на все это у меня возникает такая картина: как будто меня связали по рукам и ногам и заставили смотреть ,как издеваются и мучают моих родителей... Я громко кричу, но кажется , будто я просто открываю рот! Я хочу закрыть глаза, убиться, умереть, но я не могу бросить своих родителей на растерзание! И поэтому я продолжаю бороться! #спаси_байкал Готовимся к действиям! А пока, предлагаю каждый день проводить такой флешмоб : к любому нашему посту добавляем в сообщениях одну звезду! Сегодня пусть это будет @fadeevmaxim и @leonardodicaprio Дорогие, люди-звезды, простите нас, что будем заваливать вас метками, но только на вас у нас осталась надежда! Благодарим за фото: @vadim_danilov779 #байкал_будет_жить #save_baikal #baikal_save #москва #санктпетербург #новосибирск #иркутск #казань #волгоград #самара #владивосток #астана @baikal_save When I look at all of this, it feels to me as someone tied my hands and feet and now I’m forced to watch my parents being bullied and tortured ... I’m screaming hard but there’s no sound and I want to shut it off or rather to be killed but I can’t just leave my parents to the mercy! So I continue to fight! #save_baykal We’re preparing for the action! In the meantime, I suggest every day to conduct such a flash mob: to tag a famous person to any of our posts! Today, we tag @fadeevmaxim and @leonardodicaprio Dear celebrities, forgive us please for the annoying tags but you’re our only hope #Baikal_Will_Live #save_baikal #baikal_save @baikal_save
Medvedev noted that a major paper mill on Baikal, the largest freshwater lake by volume, was shut down in 2013 due to environmental concerns. “The decision helped to improve the overall situation with the Baikal lake,” he said.
Activists claim that the building permit for the bottling facility was obtained with violations and without a proper ecological evaluation, as construction works on the Baikal shores are prohibited under Russian law.Also on rt.com Breaking the ice! Russian chill-seeker dives into freezing waters of Lake Baikal (VIDEO)
Many people, including Russian celebrities, campaigned against the construction at Baikal online and by staging protests. An online petition to stop the water-bottling plant being built on the shores of the world’s deepest freshwater lake garnered 800,000 signatures.
