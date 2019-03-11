Top Russian MP compares Trump to Hitler, warns of new war

Two years of Donald Trump’s presidency has brought the international situation back to 1935 when Hitler came to power, according to three-star Russian General Vladimir Shamanov.

Speaking at a briefing for foreign military attaches, Shamanov recalled that Hitler had begun preparing Germany for war just two years after coming to power. “Trump has been at the helm for two years, and we see the parallels,” he said.

The general, who is head of the lower house’s Committee on Defense, also warned non-nuclear nations that participation in US-led nuclear drills could make them the target of a retaliatory strike by Russia in the event of conflict.

Also on rt.com Remove nuclear weapons from Europe for ‘everyone’s peace of mind’ – Russian PM to US

“Along with regular weapons, Americans could stock you with nuclear ones,” he explained. “We have to take it into account and you could become our priority strike targets, you have to be aware of it.”

The “eagerness” of some European countries to deploy military assets on their territories “raises eyebrows,” Shamanov added.

Head of the Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov held a briefing for the military attaches accredited in #Russia.

The briefing was attended by over a hundred military diplomats. pic.twitter.com/etmlw3N2zf — State Duma (@state_duma) March 11, 2019

Military attaches from 90 countries attended the annual briefing in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, which the general noted was a higher attendance than usual. However, the US delegation didn’t respond to an invitation “for the first time in many years,” he added.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!