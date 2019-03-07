HomeRussia News

Putin rides horse (this time fully clothed) alongside mounted female police officers (VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Mar, 2019 14:10 Edited time: 7 Mar, 2019 15:05
© Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
No stranger to showing off his equestrian skills, Russian President Vladimir Putin was spotted mounting a horse yet again, this time while riding in formation with female police officers.

Putin ended up in the saddle when he paid a visit to the mounted police unit in Moscow on Thursday.

Footage from the site showed the president leading a column alongside uniformed female officers as their horses pranced in a circle at the indoor training ground. 

Putin was the only one who got a dark horse, while all the other horses were white.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the unit and congratulate the female police officers ahead of upcoming Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

Photos of Putin shirtless on horseback have become viral, sparking multiple memes and jokes as well as promoting his Kremlin-made ‘action man’ image.

© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin

