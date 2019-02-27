HomeRussia News

WATCH: Dramatic video shows plane spinning while landing in Moscow

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 10:46 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 10:50
A screenshot ©  Ruptly
The blood-chilling moment a small plane spins while rolling off the runway in Moscow was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows a Golfstream business jet as it slides on its side and lands, barely avoiding crashing, in the snow-covered airfield of Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, which flew from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, had five people on board, including three passengers and two crew members. None were injured, media reported.

A screenshot ©  Ruptly

The jet suffered a broken gear leg during the harsh landing.

One of the runaways remained closed after the incident. The Russian authorities have launched an investigation into a potential violation of safety rules.

