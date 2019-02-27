WATCH: Dramatic video shows plane spinning while landing in Moscow

The blood-chilling moment a small plane spins while rolling off the runway in Moscow was caught on CCTV.

The footage shows a Golfstream business jet as it slides on its side and lands, barely avoiding crashing, in the snow-covered airfield of Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, which flew from Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, had five people on board, including three passengers and two crew members. None were injured, media reported.

The jet suffered a broken gear leg during the harsh landing.

READ MORE: Terrifying airstair collapse sends people falling to the tarmac in Siberia (VIDEO)

One of the runaways remained closed after the incident. The Russian authorities have launched an investigation into a potential violation of safety rules.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!