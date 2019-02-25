Dead-drunk man DRAGGED by paramedics after he fails to walk to ambulance

A controversial video shows Russian paramedics dragging an apparently intoxicated man towards an ambulance after he seemingly refuses to walk with their help.

The video, which was shared on social media, was purportedly shot in Nizhny Novgorod, a large city about 420km east of Moscow. The video was edited, which makes it difficult to understand how exactly the situation developed.

According to the people who shot the footage, the heavily inebriated man slipped after leaving a bar and fell on the ground, injuring his forehead. The paramedics, who responded to the call “got angry about the elderly men and us,” the witnesses said.

The two medics, a man and a woman, are heard quarreling with the people shooting the video, complaining that they won’t help them get the injured man into the vehicle. They attempt to help him on his feet and walk inside, but apparently this didn’t work out. The man seems to resist them, refusing to walk and trying to lie down.

The male paramedic then grabs the patient by his arm and drags him a few meters along the snow.

