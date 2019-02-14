Russian driver drags policeman along road, crashes & gets run over (VIDEO)

A routine driving license check in Kazan, Russia, was transformed into an action-packed GTA-style escape as the driver attempted to flee from police.

Video footage shows a policeman reaching into a car for the driver’s documents. The man at the wheel suddenly clutches the officer’s hand and drives off, dragging the trapped policeman along the road until the vehicle crashes at a crossroads. The driver then tries to escape but is hit by a car.

However, it didn’t stop him. As the driver came to his senses , he escaped again, but was later arrested and charged, local media reported.

The offender who turned out to be a 37 year old local resident with multiple criminal convictions. The policeman suffered a knee injury and was taken to a hospital.

