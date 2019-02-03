HomeRussia News

At least 7 dead, 20+ injured after packed bus with children crashes in Russia – authorities (VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Feb, 2019 08:43 Edited time: 3 Feb, 2019 10:05
©  Russian Emergencies Ministry
At least seven people, most of them children, have died in a crash involving a packed bus south-west of Moscow. Over 20 more have been injured.

“There were 48 people in the bus, including 33 children,” according to an Emergencies Ministry representative. The vehicle overturned while en-route from the city of Smolensk to Kaluga (south-west of Moscow).

©  Russian Emergencies Ministry

Seven people have died, the Interior Ministry confirmed, with “four children among them.” More than two dozen – the majority also children – were injured. Video and photos from the scene show a bus lying on its roof in a snowy ditch, with the front window shattered and doors open.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus and skidded off the road.

The trip, which aimed to take the children to a local competition in Kaluga, did not require a police escort, law enforcement said. However, the journey had not been registered with the traffic police, in violation of existing procedures, officials elaborated.

