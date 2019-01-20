HomeRussia News

Eerie abandoned Soviet weapons testing site in Caspian Sea captured in DRONE VIDEO

Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 10:34
A massive abandoned Soviet weapons testing site in the Caspian Sea has been captured in drone footage that reveals an impressive hulking metal island where torpedoes were once tested.

The Dagdiesel – dubbed by some outlets a Russian Fort Boyard – is located in the country’s southern republic of Dagestan. Having served as a testing ground for various weapons, including torpedoes, it also featured some perks for the workers too. These included a hotel, a library and even a basketball court.

The video captures the impressive size of the facility, which stands on a concrete foundation and spans 5,200 meters. It was commissioned in 1939 and officially closed in 1966. Over the past years, the site has become a place for thrillseekers to explore.

