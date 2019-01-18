2 Su-34 fighter-bombers collide mid-flight in Russia’s Far East - MoD

Two Su-34 jets accidentally hit each other mid-flight in Russia’s Far East, according to the country’s military. The fate of the crews remains uncertain.

The jets “touched” each other in air while flying over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed. The planes crashed 35km from the coast. The crews of the planes ejected, and a search and rescue operation has been launched.

An An-12 plane and two Mi-8 helicopters are searching for the pilots, who apparently landed in the water. Apart from the aircraft, sea vessels have been dispatched to the crash area, the Sakhalin maritime rescue center told TASS.

The incident occurred during a training flight. The planes were not carrying any weaponry, the military said.

Before the official confirmation from the Defense Ministry, Russian media issued multiple conflicting reports on the incident, citing sources with the military and emergency services. A source told Interfax that one of the planes might have been able to stay airborne and reach the base on its own, while other reports suggested that only one plane crashed.

The Su-34 is a modern medium-range fighter-bomber, adopted by the Russian Air Force in the mid-2010s. The plane is expected to replace the aging Su-24 bomber, which has remained in service since the 1970s. The Su-34 is able to carry a large variety of weapons, ranging from precision-guided bombs to assorted missiles.

