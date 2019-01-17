Need a bigger boat: Navy veteran builds massive replica of vessel he served on (VIDEO)

A man from Russia’s republic of Dagestan has built a replica of a military vessel he sailed 50 years ago. The scale model weighs over 300 kilograms and features all the equipment of a real-life ship.

It took Soviet Navy veteran Mahmud Abduraahmanov about two months to build an exact copy of the ship – the SKR-57. The vessel belonged to the Project 50 series of escort ships (Riga-class frigates in NATO classification), which was one of the most mass-produced navy ships of Russia’s fleet.

The scale model weighs over 300 kilograms and is seven meters long. To facilitate ‘playing’ with this bad boy, Abduraahmanov fitted his SKR-57 with wheels. Apart from that, the model is actually powered – and its turrets and radars can move.

The vessel features lots of details, making it very life-like. The ship has all the leers and ladders, masts and spars its bigger brother did. Apart from the main caliber, the model is equipped with multiple tiny anti-aircraft guns, lifebuoys, and a lifeboat, which can be lowered and raised. It also packs a system to display naval flag signals – and yes, they are remote-controlled as well.

Navy veteran-turned scale modeler Abduraahmanov now plans to show off his creation at the upcoming Victory Day parade on May 9, as well as trying to find his brothers-in-arms he served with decades ago.

