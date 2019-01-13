Apocalyptic blaze stuns motorists at highway outside Moscow (VIDEO)

Frightened car owners have been posting videos online of an enormous blaze they filmed on a highway near the town of Sergiev Posad, some 60 kilometers north-east of Moscow.

Initial reports claimed that there was an explosion at a gas station, but it then turned out that a truck loaded with combustible material caught fire.

The blaze and black smoke ascended high into the night sky on Saturday, providing for a truly scary sight.

“Dima, step on the gas,” a passenger shouts to the driver in one of the videos as their car travels just meters away from the flames.

Luckily, the fire didn’t spread from the parking lot to the petrol station, with no deaths or injuries reported after the incident.

