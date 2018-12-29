Russians ask Father Frost for good health & peace, not money, in 2019

Most Russians are asking Father Frost for good health for all and for peace on Earth, with money only ranking third on their New Year wish lists, a fresh survey has revealed.

37 percent of the respondents want themselves, their relatives and all people to be healthy in the new year, the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTSIOM) said on Saturday. This particular reply was given mainly by those over 60 and females, it added.

Peace on Earth and good relations between top international players became the second most common answer, given by 10 percent of the 1,600 respondents.

Only nine percent confessed that, if they were to write a letter to Father Frost, the Russian counterpart of Saint Nicholas or Santa Claus, they would ask for money and financial-wellbeing.

Happiness barely made it into the Top 10, with just three percent saying that it was on their mind ahead of the New Year.

Others wanted a promotion, lower prices, a better salary, payback of loans and exciting travels, as well as material items like homes, apartments, cars and household appliances.

Five percent said they didn’t believe in Father Frost and, because of that, had no intention of writing to him, while 10 percent told the pollster that they didn’t have any New Year wish.

“The young people dream about money, a decent and interesting job; the middle-aged – about salary and career, a country cottage, a car and family well-being; and the elderly – about health and peace. Life goes on the same way as it always does. So,everything is fine! Happy New Year!” Stepan Lvov, one of VTSIOM’s top researchers, said.

