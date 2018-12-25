Russian National Guard shows tender side with George Michael’s Last Christmas cover (VIDEO)

Russia’s police rarely get news headlines for their artistic talents and joyful spirits, but everything is possible during Christmas. Just look at this music video for their cover of the 1984 hit by George Michael.

The chorus of the National Guard dressed in their best parade uniforms and convened at Red Square’s skating rink to present their rendition of Last Christmas. The deployment of the 120 police troops complete with their veteran leader, Gen. Maj. Victor Eliseev, seemed quite successful and enjoyed by all participants.

The video is meant as a birthday present to Russia as well as a tribute to the late British musician, who passed away exactly two years ago.

The Russian police chorus has existed for over four decades, but became part of the National Guard when this branch was created in 2016 after a reform. Its choirmaster is well known for his soft spot for pop music.

In 2014, it covered Daft Punk’s Get Lucky and Pharrell Williams’s Happy, for example. Their other performances include Tom Jones’ Sex Bomb, Louis Armstrong’s Go Down Moses and ever-jubilant Jewish folk song Hava Nagila.

The Christmas present would be a welcome change from what the National Guard usually gets public attention for. Earlier this year, its head got into a bizarre war of words with opposition leader Aleksey Navalny, challenging him to a duel after corruption accusations.

