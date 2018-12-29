Russian architect offers miracle replacement to Malta’s lost landmark (PHOTO, VIDEO)

One of Malta’s favorite tourist attractions, a natural arch known as the Azure Window, was crushed by a massive storm last year. But a Russian architect vows to return the landmark to the island by rebuilding it in glossy metal.

This is Azure Window at the Maltese island of Gozo in the Mediterranean in its former glory:

This is what remained of the natural limestone structure after it collapsed into the sea during a devastating storm in March 2017:

And that’s how the site is going to look after the ambitious project by Svetozar Andreev is realized:

The architect plans to build “a polygonal architectural form with mirrored steel faces” at the spot where the natural arch once stood. He says that the structure will have the same size and proportions as the Azure Window, seamlessly blending into the landscape.

“It will be a perfect monument and symbol of the fusion of modernity and nature, of time and history, and a testament to the tenacity of the human spirit,” Andreev said.

The metal version of the Azure Window will provide over 5,000 square meters of exhibition space, laid out over its five spiral floors. Andreev hopes that the “new architectural and cultural landmark” will help bring even more tourists to Malta, a small archipelago 80 kilometers south of Italy.

