Models crushing small fish in CRUEL fetish video raise ire in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

St. Petersburg activists are on a manhunt for a bunch of cold-eyed models from a sadistic “crush fetish” video, where they squashed small fish and crayfish with their bare feet, gym shoes or high heels.

A video that quickly spread online shows a female model putting a pair of small silver fishes on the floor and crushing them with her white gym shoes, while smiling and posing for the camera.

Another model opts for crayfish which she destroys with her high heels. “Is that the last one? Well, I’ve squashed it,” she is heard saying.

WARNING! The footage contains content that you may find disturbing.

Local activists in St. Petersburg claim they identified the models featured in the cruel fetish video, and they are apparently “living or studying” in St. Petersburg. Leaflets bearing their faces were distributed among locals, claiming there’s an underground studio producing crush films that “are sold online to perverts.”

The leaflets include an address but the location has yet to be verified.

надеюсь этим ничтожествам раздавят головы pic.twitter.com/yQZOoQoujF — влад хошин (@fearowe) December 26, 2018

The Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper has visited a house mentioned in the vigilante leaflet and learned the residents heard nothing about the fetish studio. One woman told the Russian tabloid there are “only decent people” living there, including “professors and academics.”

Meanwhile, a local municipal official said the story was fake. “There were no cases of anyone mistreating animals. I know residents that have pets but they love them.”

READ MORE: Naked & bloodied activists depict pile of skinned animals in shock Barcelona flashmob (VIDEO)

The story has come to light several days after Russian parliament passed a law that protects animals from unlawful slaughtering as well as cruel or degrading treatment. The law was long overdue as it was pitched up to the State Duma back in 2010, environmentalists say.

Last year an amendment to Russia’s Criminal Code toughened penalties for inhumane treatment of pets, setting out a three-year jail term for killing or injuring an animal.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!