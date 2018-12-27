Transporter? Man crashes car into Moscow airport checkpoint in high-speed $150k heist (VIDEO)

A gutsy high-speed heist in Moscow ended in a crash at a security checkpoint of Domodedovo airport, leaving two people injured and almost $150,000 stolen from a vehicle rented to transport the cash.

Police are still trying to piece together the bizarre chain of events that led to the car crash at Domodedovo on Wednesday morning. One thing is certain: a high-speed, Hollywood-style chase between a rented Volkswagen and a Ford was involved, which led to a crash at the airport and the theft of 10 million rubles ($145,000).

According to one version of events, the Volkswagen was hired to transport a large amount of cash but the delivery was compromised by a group of unknown assailants driving a Ford who wanted to get their hands on the cargo. Sensing danger and desperate to get away from his pursuers, the Volkswagen driver put the pedal to the metal, hoping to reach the safety of the airport.

Followed and rammed along the way, the Volkswagen eventually lost control and slammed into the security checkpoint near Domodedovo. The commotion created by the crash was then cleverly exploited by the pursuers, who managed to snatch the cash while the unconscious driver and the injured security guard were receiving medical attention.

Another version of the narrative surrounding the crash suggests that 10 million rubles had already been stolen from Volkswagen by the occupants of the Ford, which prompted the reckless pursuit by the millionaire of his robbers. Just prior to the crash, the driver of the VW vehicle attempted to overtake the Ford. Those driving the getaway vehicle tried to break away by throwing a heavy object out of the window, which landed on the windshield of the rented car, sending the vehicle straight into the checkpoint.

Police are now investigating the incident and trying to find those who made off with the cash. The Volkswagen driver and the security guard were taken to the hospital. Once the driver recovers, he might share more details on the incident, but the high-speed heist remains a mystery for now.

