Limiting ads for Viagra and other approved erectile dysfunction pills is wrong, a medic has said. Those behind the idea, including Russian Lib Dem leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, should just read drug instructions more carefully.

Solving problems through bans is itself an “idiocy,” Dr. Vladislav Zhemchugov told Life.ru.

The medic suggested that Zhirinovsky might have urged such tough measures because “at some point, he somehow got unlucky, while using the drug.”

Viagra as well as other drugs that received an approval from the state should be advertised without any restrictions, he said.

One should just read the indications and contraindication, before using the drug, more carefully.

However, Zhemchugov warned against abusing the blue pill, saying that “it’s not just about fun and pleasure.”

He sought to remind others that a number of serious diseases are associated with erectile dysfunction and that shortcomings in the sexual sphere also often lead to psychological problems.

Earlier on Monday, Zhirinovsky attacked Viagra and other similar drugs during a medical expo in Moscow, arguing that they were getting too much advertising time on TV.

Why do this? It’s like you won’t succeed without a pill, but if you use one you’ll jump right into sky? Really?

The controversial nationalist leader argued that Viagra was “harmful to the body” and accused the pharmaceutical companies of trying to sell their products to the people no matter what, without caring about their health.

