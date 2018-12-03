Sea trials of upgraded Borei-class nuclear submarine reportedly underway in Russia

The first Russian nuclear missile submarine of the upgraded Borei-A project is reportedly undergoing sea trials, a key phase before being handed over to the Navy. Three regular Borei-class subs are already in service.

The Borei class is to replace older Akula and Delfin class submarines as the backbone of the Russian naval component of the nuclear deference triad. They carry 16 Bulava submarine-launched missiles as their primary armament and may also fire cruise missiles from torpedo tubes.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the first submarine built as an upgraded Borei-A variant, which has improved communication systems, lower noise levels, and better crew cabins. It was laid down in 2012 and launched in November last year. According to bmpd, a respected Russian defense blog, on November 28 the submarine was deployed for sea trials by its producer, the Sevmash shipyard base in Severodvinsk. She is expected to enter service sometime next year.

Three Borei-class submarines – the Yuriy Dolgorukiy, the Aleksandr Nevskiy and the Vladimir Monomakh – are currently on active duty in the Russian Navy. They were commissioned between January 2013 and December 2014 and are regularly used as platforms for Bulava SLBM test launches.

Four other Borei-A-class submarines are in construction, with plans for two more previously announced. A Borei-B variant featuring a new propulsion system and other upgrades is being developed by the Rubin Design Bureau, the lead designer of the class.

