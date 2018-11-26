Say no to alcohol: Chechnya remains most sober Russian region

Chechnya has maintained its lead in Russia’s sobriety rating in 2018, with the republic’s parliament speaker saying that the healthy lifestyle of its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been a good example for the population.

The newly-released National Sobriety Rating is based on the official data of alcohol sales across the country. The experts looked into total alcohol consumption in various Russian regions as well as its preferences to specific types of booze that were awarded points in accordance with its strength.

Last year’s leader, Chechnya has stayed at the top of the list with 12.78 points, the Sober Russia project’s website said. It was followed by four of southern Russia’s other Muslim republics of Ingushetia (12.82), Dagestan (14.18), Karachay-Cherkessia (20.02) and Kabardino-Balkaria (20,70).

People have been drinking a lot less in Moscow in 2018, as the Russian capital leaped from 32nd to 19th spot on the rankings, with 31.10 points.

As for the most heavily drinking regions, they’re all located in the north where, its believed, people are forced to use alcohol to get warm: Chukotka (48.14), Magadan Region (46.98) and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (16,85).

Located in Russia’s Far East, Chukotka, has the same climate as the US coldest state, Alaska, from which it’s only separated by the Bering Strait. The weather in neighboring Magadan is just a bit milder. Back in the 1930s, the region has hosted most of the GULAG camps for political prisoners during the Stalin’s purge. Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region is inhabited by indigenous Nenets people, who brave winter temperatures, reaching -59 Celsius.

Chechnya attributes its success to the combined effort of the authorities, the clergy and the public, Magomed Daudov, local parliament speaker, said, adding that the republic was eager to share its experience with others.

He reminded that retail sale of alcohol is only allowed in Chechnya between 8 and 10am. “The revival of national culture, combined with spiritual and moral education of the youth” also played its part, Daudov told Tass.

“The personal efforts of the head of the Chechen Republic [Ramzan Kadyrov]” shouldn’t be undermined as well, he said. “Thanks to his example, leading a healthy lifestyle has become prestigious in the region.”

Kadyrov earlier said he has no idea how alcohol tastes as he never even tried a strong drink in his life. During school years, he also forbid his classmates from smoking and they had to hide from him.

The Chechen leader is known as an avid sports lover. He’s a regular at the home games of FC Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier League, plays football himself with visiting stars and even stages sparring matches with mixed martial arts fighters.

In summer, he undertook a massive bike trip to inspect the preparations of the Chechen capital, Grozny, for its 200th birthday.

