Fireball traffic smash: Car and truck collide in explosive crash (VIDEO)
Shocking dashcam footage of the crash near the Russian city of Voronezh, about 500 kilometers south of Moscow, depicts the cabin of a truck erupting into a ball of flames as it collides with a Ford Focus car.
The video of the harrowing incident, obtained from a passing motorist, reveals how a heavy goods vehicle appears to lose a wheel on M4 Don Highway. As the stray wheel careers across the road and rolls into the path of a Ford Focus, the car’s driver is forced to take action – with disastrous results.
The vehicle inadvertently swerves in the road and into the way of a truck coming in the opposite direction. As the car smashes into the left-hand side of the oncoming vehicle, the large cargo truck skids into the central reservation of the highway before bursting into a fireball.
Thursday’s incident follows another serious accident in the region last September, when four people died and 37 were injured as two buses collided.
