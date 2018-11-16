Pants of rage: Man attacks police officer with his wet trousers (VIDEO)

A Russian man, who assaulted a police officer, using his allegedly urine-stained pants as a weapon, has been handed a one-year suspended sentence and three years of probation.

Early on August 1, a rowdy intoxicated man was delivered to a police station in the village of Zyrianka in Tomsk Region in Russia’s Siberia.

The guy just wouldn’t calm down after a heated family quarrel, which was the very thing that saw him apprehended, and ignored all of the calls to compose himself.

It’s not clear if he asked the officers to let him visit the toilet or failed to do so, but at some point the man peed his pants.

He was apparentley embarrassed and decided to vent his frustration on the officers. The detainee took off his wet pants and tried whipping one of the policemen, who hid behind the door, with them.

С брюками наперевес!



Житель Томска приговорен к 1 году лишения свободы условно с испытательным сроком на 3 года за нападение на сотрудника полиции в дежурной части. В качестве орудия пьяный задержанный использовал свои собственные брюки pic.twitter.com/ad1cC31qq4 — Следственный комитет (@sledcom_rf) November 16, 2018

The perpetrator “acted out of enmity,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said, adding that the policeman “received minor injuries, which didn’t affect his health” in the attack.

READ MORE: Drunken cop rams his BMW into grocery store & flees (VIDEO)

The court ruled on the case on Friday, but the pants-wielding assailant can still appeal against the decision.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!