Tender strongman: Chechnya’s Kadyrov rides swings in search of ‘purity and good nature’

The head of Russia’s Chechen Republic is better known for pumping iron and jogging across mountains for the camera. But this week he showed his more tender side… by riding a swing.

In the video, shot in Chechen capital Grozny, Ramzan Kadyrov can be seen fooling around with a childhood friend with neon-lit high-rise buildings in the background. It was published on the politician’s Instagram account, his favorite space on social media.

Kadyrov accompanied the clip with advice to take time and return to childhood at least for a few moments once in a while. “It’s a snow-white ocean of purity and selfless good nature,” he explained.

Kadyrov is a controversial figure in Russian politics. Proponents give him credit for stabilizing and rebuilding Chechnya after two bloody conflicts with Russia’s central government. Critics call him a dictator persecuting political opponents with Moscow turning a blind eye.

